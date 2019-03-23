Sabres' Carter Hutton: Matched up against Habs
Hutton will start in the cage against host Montreal on Saturday, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
According to Hockey-reference.com, Hutton has only had five "really bad starts" this season, which is a metric borrowed from revered hockey writer Rob Vollman that enumerates how many times a given netminder has posted a save mark below .850 in a single game. Still, it hasn't amounted to very many wins for Hutton, as he's only at 17 victories through 45 games to go along with a 2.88 GAA and .911 save percentage. In any case, he'll look to finish the season strong, with his next opponent being a Canadiens team that ranks fourth in a top-heavy Atlantic Division.
