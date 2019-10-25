Sabres' Carter Hutton: Night to forget at MSG
Hutton allowed six goals on 24 shots in Thursday's 6-2 loss to the Rangers.
All six goals against Hutton came at even strength, as he had a forgettable night that started with a three-goal first period for New York. Hutton came into this game with a 6-0-0 record, 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage, so he can be forgiven for the clunker, just as long as it's not the start of a more prolonged downturn.
