Sabres' Carter Hutton: No luck in Vegas

Hutton stopped 24 of 27 shots in a 4-2 loss to the Golden Knights on Friday.

Hutton has lost three of his last four starts, which followed a four-game winning streak. The 34-year-old goalie is now 12-12-4 with a 3.18 GAA and an .898 save percentage through 29 appearances. Jonas Johansson may be in line for Saturday's start in Arizona.