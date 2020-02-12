Sabres' Carter Hutton: Notches win over Wings
Hutton made 27 saves in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Red Wings.
The 34-year-old goalie earned his third win in his last four starts with a strong third period, turning aside a few good scoring chances for Detroit after Sam Reinhart has given Buffalo its first lead of the game inside the first minute of the final frame. Hutton's 3.18 GAA and .896 save percentage on the season aren't impressive, but he'll remain the Sabres' No. 1 netminder until Linus Ullmark (leg) gets healthy.
