Hutton (upper body) won't join Buffalo for its two-game road trip versus the Capitals, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

In three appearances this season, Hutton is sporting a 1-2-0 record with a 2.66 GAA and .899 save percentage. With the 35-year-old tender sidelined, the team will likely utilize Linus Ullmark in both Friday and Sunday's matches with Washington, though Jonas Johansson could be an option as well. Once back to 100 percent, Hutton should challenge for a share of the starts, possibly even a 50/50 split.