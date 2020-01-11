Sabres' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease Saturday
Hutton will guard the home cage against Vancouver on Saturday.
Hutton will make his first appearance since Dec. 19 when he allowed six goals in a loss to the Flyers. He's allowed six goals in each of his last two starts and hasn't recorded a win since Oct. 22. He's a highly risky play against a Canucks team that ranks 11th in goals per game.
