Sabres' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease Saturday

Hutton will guard the home cage against Vancouver on Saturday.

Hutton will make his first appearance since Dec. 19 when he allowed six goals in a loss to the Flyers. He's allowed six goals in each of his last two starts and hasn't recorded a win since Oct. 22. He's a highly risky play against a Canucks team that ranks 11th in goals per game.

