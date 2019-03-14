Sabres' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease Thursday
Hutton will start in net for Thursday's home tilt against the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton has perhaps deserved a better fate in his last five games, recording a 1-2-2 record to go along with a 2.73 GAA and .928 save percentage in that span. The 33-year-old will likely be busy when he faces an offense that averages 32.7 shots per game.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Standing on head not enough•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Saturday's starter•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Forty-plus saves not enough•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Tending twine Thursday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Flawless in relief•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Looks fit for temporary backup duty•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...