Sabres' Carter Hutton: Patrolling crease Thursday

Hutton will start in net for Thursday's home tilt against the Penguins, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton has perhaps deserved a better fate in his last five games, recording a 1-2-2 record to go along with a 2.73 GAA and .928 save percentage in that span. The 33-year-old will likely be busy when he faces an offense that averages 32.7 shots per game.