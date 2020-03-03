Play

Sabres' Carter Hutton: Patrolling the crease

Hutton will start against the Jets Tuesday night, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

After winning five out of six games, Hutton is coming off back-to-back losses in which he surrendered three goals each contest. He will face a Jets team that's in the thick of the playoff race Tuesday night, so Hutton will need to stand tall to avoid a three-game losing skid.

