Sabres' Carter Hutton: Pegged for Sunday's start

Hutton will defend the road net in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.

Linus Ullmark will start against the Senators on Saturday, so Hutton gets the nod for Sunday's clash. Hutton has had a tough couple of games, as he allowed exactly five goals in both contests and posted an .855 save percentage in the process. The 33-year-old has a tough test to find his groove since the Blackhawks have won three of their last four outings and posted 4.25 goals per game.