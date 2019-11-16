Sabres' Carter Hutton: Pegged for Sunday's start
Hutton will defend the road net in Sunday's game against the Blackhawks, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Linus Ullmark will start against the Senators on Saturday, so Hutton gets the nod for Sunday's clash. Hutton has had a tough couple of games, as he allowed exactly five goals in both contests and posted an .855 save percentage in the process. The 33-year-old has a tough test to find his groove since the Blackhawks have won three of their last four outings and posted 4.25 goals per game.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.