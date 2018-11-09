Sabres' Carter Hutton: Perfect in relief role
Hutton made five saves in a 6-5 overtime win against Montreal on Thursday. Hutton replaced starter Linus Ullmark to start the third period.
The 32-year-old, while not the starter Thursday, came in having lost his last three starts, but perhaps a solid performance in a relief role will get Hutton going. Look for him to start Saturday against the Canucks after Ullmark struggled so mightily against the Habs.
