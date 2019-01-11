Sabres' Carter Hutton: Preparing for Hurricanes
Hutton will start in goal Friday evening against host Carolina, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
The Sabres are expected to welcome back star pivot Jack Eichel (upper body), and that should be a major boon to Hutton as he gets set to take on a Hurricanes club that's allowing the second-fewest shots in the league -- 28.2 per game. Patrolling the crease in his first year with the Swords, Hutton has compiled a 14-12-3 record, 2.57 GAA and .918 save percentage over 29 games.
