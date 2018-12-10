Sabres' Carter Hutton: Progressing toward playing Tuesday
Hutton (upper body), asked about whether or not he'll be able to play Tuesday against the Kings, said, "The skate went well. For now we'll go with that," John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Earlier in the day, Hutton was a full participant in practice, even taking shots in net. It seems like he has a good chance to play, which would make fantasy owners happy. The Kings have scored the fewest goals per game in the NHL, and they will also be on the road for the second game of a back-to-back Tuesday night. If Hutton can't go, expect Linus Ullmark in net.
