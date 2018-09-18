Sabres' Carter Hutton: Projected starter Tuesday
Hutton is slated to get the start versus the Penguins on Tuesday.
Hutton is heading into the season as the presumptive No. 1 after signing with the Sabres during the offseason -- although Linus Ullmark could challenge for more minutes throughout the year.
