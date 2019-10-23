Sabres' Carter Hutton: Rallies for OT win

Hutton stopped 25 shots in Tuesday's 4-3 overtime win over the Sharks.

San Jose grabbed a 2-0 lead in the first period, but Hutton was able to buckle down after that and give Jack Eichel a chance to go to work. The 33-year-old netminder is still undefeated, going 6-0-0 with a 1.65 GAA and .943 save percentage to begin the season.