Hutton (upper body) is expected to dress in a backup role for Tuesday's game versus the Rangers, Jourdon LaBarber of NHL.com reports.

Hutton is back in action after a week on the mend with an upper-body injury. Linus Ullmark was the first goalie off the ice during morning skate, and he's slated to get the start. Hutton's next start could come as early as Thursday's rematch against the Blueshirts.