Sabres' Carter Hutton: Ready to return
Hutton (upper body) will be in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Kings, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
The Sabres have yet to name a starter for Tuesday's contest, but Hutton will at least be able to serve as the team's backup if coach Phil Housley decides to roll with Linus Ullmark against LA. If that ends up being the case, Hutton will almost certainly get the starting nod for Thursday's matchup with Arizona.
More News
