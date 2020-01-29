Sabres' Carter Hutton: Relieves injured Ullmark
Hutton came off the bench and stopped all four shots he faced in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to Ottawa.
Hutton entered the game with 7:13 left in the third period after Ullmark suffered what appeared to be a lower-body injury. If Ullmark misses any length of time, Hutton would take over as Buffalo's No. 1 netminder. The 34-year-old is 6-7-4 in 18 appearances with a 3.31 GAA and .892 save percentage.
