Hutton has returned to Buffalo to undergo further evaluation of his lower-body injury, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

More information regarding Hutton's status should surface in the coming days, but for now, it's safe to assume he'll miss the final three games of the Sabres' current four-game road trip at a minimum. Dustin Tokarski will take over as Buffalo's No. 1 netminder until Linus Ullmark (lower body) or Hutton is ready to return.