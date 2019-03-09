Sabres' Carter Hutton: Saturday's starter
Hutton will tend the net Saturday against the Avalanche in Denver, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Despite 41 saves against the Blackhawks on Thursday, Hutton came up short in the shootout, dropping his record to 16-18-5. He returns to the cage against an Avalanche club that received devastating news Friday that Gabriel Landeskog (upper body) will be out for the next 4-6 weeks. Colorado sports a minus-3 goal differential in the second half and a minus-5 mark in over four March contests, so Hutton should have a decent chance at getting back in the win column.
