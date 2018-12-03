Hutton will start Monday against the Predators, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

The Sabres' netminder has been the surprise of the season to this point. He won eight straight starts in the month of November but is coming off his first defeat since Nov. 4. Meanwhile, Buffalo sits third in the Atlantic Division and has benefitted greatly from Hutton's form between the pipes. If you can believe it, the Sabres and Predators both sit at 37 points through 27 games. Few would've predicted that at the beginning of 2018-19.