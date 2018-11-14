Sabres' Carter Hutton: Shines in home win

Hutton stopped 29 of 30 shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Lightning.

Hutton was magnificent Tuesday, turning away Steven Stamkos five separate times on his way to a third consecutive victory. Meanwhile, the netminder's record moves to 7-6-1 with a 2.65 GAA and a .916 save percentage.

