Hutton stopped 21 of 22 shots Monday in a 6-1 win at Philadelphia.

Hutton appeared to be on his way to a shutout until Nicolas Aube-Kubel converted a 2-on-1 for the Flyers with just 2:05 left in the third period. Regardless, it was a strong effort from Hutton after he had yielded five goals to Washington in Thursday's season opener.