Sabres' Carter Hutton: Slated to start Friday

Hutton is in line to start Friday's game against the Islanders.

Hutton stopped 28 pucks last Saturday against the Maple Leafs and will look to back that up and close out the preseason on a high note with a good showing against the Islanders. The career backup has spent the majority of his career in a backup role, but he could be in line to be the primary starter this season for the Sabres.

