Hutton was the first goalie off the ice during the morning skate, indicating that he'll start in Monday's home game versus the Capitals, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton has just one win this season, and it was back on Jan. 18. Since then, he's made eight appearances, registering an .897 save percentage and a 3.19 GAA en route to a 0-7-1 record. His chances of breaking this losing skid are affected by Jack Eichel's (upper body) absence, and a matchup against the Capitals -- who rank third in the league with 3.41 goals per game -- will be challenging as well.