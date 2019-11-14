Sabres' Carter Hutton: Slated to start Thursday

Hutton was the first goalie off the ice at the morning skate, Joe Yerdon of The Athletic Buffalo reports, indicating he will be in goal versus Carolina on Thursday.

Hutton is stuck in a four-game losing streak during which he posted a 3.52 GAA and .891 save percentage. Until the Thunder Bay native can rediscover his game, he figures to continue splitting the netminding duties with Linus Ullmark. Heading into the rest of the year, Hutton's hold on the No. 1 job should be considered tenuous at best given his recent run of form.