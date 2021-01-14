According to Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News, Hutton was the first goalie off the ice at morning skate, indicating he'll get the start in goal in Thursday's home clash with the Capitals.

Linus Ullmark was considered by many to be the favorite to win the Sabres' starting job ahead of training camp, but Hutton evidently impressed in practice, and has been rewarded for his efforts with the starting nod for Buffalo's season opener. The 35-year-old backstop will likely be tested early and often Thursday, as the Capitals were one of the highest scoring teams in the league last season, averaging 3.42 goals per game, second most in the NHL.