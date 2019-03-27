Sabres' Carter Hutton: Sliced by Senators in Ottawa

Hutton stopped 27 of 31 shots in Tuesday's 4-0 loss to the Senators.

That's three straight losses for Hutton, who has won just once in his last 10 appearances. This latest defeat moves Hutton's record to 17-23-5 to go along with a 2.95 GAA and .909 save percentage.

