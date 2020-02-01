Sabres' Carter Hutton: Snags OT win

Hutton made 22 saves in Saturday's 2-1 overtime win over the Blue Jackets.

He blanked Columbus through the first two periods, but Oliver Bjorkstrand found the top corner with a snapshot from the slot to ruin Hutton's shutout bid in the third. The veteran netminder picked up his first win since Oct. 22 when Jack Eichel scored 36 seconds into OT, and on the season Hutton sports a 7-8-4 record with a 3.13 GAA and .897 save percentage.