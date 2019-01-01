Sabres' Carter Hutton: Solid performance despite loss
Hutton allowed a pair of goals on 32 shots in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Islanders.
Hutton's team didn't provide much offensive support Monday, so he'll have to settle for the tough-luck loss. The first-year Sabre falls to 13-12-3 with a .917 save percentage. For reference, he posted a .931 save percentage in 32 games with the Blues last season. With Linus Ullmark breathing down his neck, Hutton needs to up his game to keep his No. 1 goaltender job.
