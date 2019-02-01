Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stacked against Chicago
Hutton will start in goal Friday evening against the visiting Blackhawks, John Vogl of The Athletic reports.
Hutton will vie for his second straight win coming out of the All-Star break, whereas most other teams are finally getting ready to roll in their first post-break contest, including the Blackhawks and their 18-24-9 record. Hutton is 15-14-3 with a 2.79 GAA and .911 save percentage through 32 games this season. He'll see a Chicago club that has averaged three goals per game on the road, tied with Columbus for ninth in the NHL.
