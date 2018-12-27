Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stacked against former club

Hutton will work between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blues, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

This will be Hutton's first draw against the team that let him walk as an unrestricted free agent in July. The Ontario native is on pace for a 29-22-4 record to go along with serviceable ratios, including a 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage with the Sabres. Hutton's been incredible lately, as he will get a chance to extend his winning streak to nine games.