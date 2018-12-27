Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stacked against former club
Hutton will work between the pipes in Thursday's road game against the Blues, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
This will be Hutton's first draw against the team that let him walk as an unrestricted free agent in July. The Ontario native is on pace for a 29-22-4 record to go along with serviceable ratios, including a 2.58 GAA and .917 save percentage with the Sabres. Hutton's been incredible lately, as he will get a chance to extend his winning streak to nine games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...