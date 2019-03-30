Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stacked against Isles
Hutton will face the Islanders in a road start Saturday, Brian Compton of NHL.com reports.
Hutton has tied his 2017-18 output with 17 wins, but he's also lost 28 games (including overtime defeats), and his ratios (2.98 GAA and .909 save percentage) pale in comparison to last year's numbers when he was with the Blues. He will now take on a high-quality Islanders club that can clinch a playoff berth with a victory over the Swords.
