Sabres' Carter Hutton: Standing on head not enough
Hutton made 40 saves Saturday in a 3-0 loss to Colorado.
He allowed two goals. Hutton has one win since the start of February and has been hot and cold. Not Saturday. He was on fire, but got no help from his teammates this time out. Use caution with Hutton -- the Sabres can't string together many periods of consistent hockey, so their goalies are hung out to dry.
