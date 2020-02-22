Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stands tall against Pens

Hutton stopped 41 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.

The Sabres jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period despite being outshot 12-10, and while Hutton was eventually beaten by Evgeni Malkin in the second, he continued to make big saves to prevent the Pens from ever getting back into the game. The 34-year-old has now won five of his last six starts, but his 2.83 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch aren't exactly elite.