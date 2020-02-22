Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stands tall against Pens
Hutton stopped 41 shots in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Penguins.
The Sabres jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first period despite being outshot 12-10, and while Hutton was eventually beaten by Evgeni Malkin in the second, he continued to make big saves to prevent the Pens from ever getting back into the game. The 34-year-old has now won five of his last six starts, but his 2.83 GAA and .916 save percentage over that stretch aren't exactly elite.
More News
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Allows six in high-scoring affair•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Making fourth straight start•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Wins fourth straight start•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Guarding cage Sunday•
-
Sabres' Carter Hutton: Game-time call Sunday•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.