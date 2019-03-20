Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting again
Hutton will take on the Maple Leafs at home Wednesday.
Buffalo's top netminder will look for better results against the Leafs after his Feb. 25 start when the Buds put the puck past him three times on 12 shots over 25:52 of crease time. Hutton -- who will be making his second consecutive start -- is 17-20-5 with a 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage over 44 games.
