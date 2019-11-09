Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting against Bolts

Hutton will face off against the Lightning in Saturday's contest for the NHL Global Series, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton has endured three straight losses, but he was solid in the latter two with at least a .950 save percentage in both outings. Tampa Bay hasn't been the expected powerhouse yet this year, but its offense is nothing to scoff at, and the Lightning already took down the Sabres 3-2 on Friday.