Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting against Devils

Hutton will tend the home twine for Saturday's game versus the Devils, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton was excellent in the season opener, steering away 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 win over the Penguins. He's had trouble against the Devils in his career, recording an .894 save percentage and a 3-3-0 record. The Devils are coming to town for their second game in as many days, as they put up four goals on the Jets on Friday.