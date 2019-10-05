Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting against Devils
Hutton will tend the home twine for Saturday's game versus the Devils, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton was excellent in the season opener, steering away 28 of 29 shots in a 3-1 win over the Penguins. He's had trouble against the Devils in his career, recording an .894 save percentage and a 3-3-0 record. The Devils are coming to town for their second game in as many days, as they put up four goals on the Jets on Friday.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.