Hutton will start Tuesday's game against the visiting Islanders, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton is stuck on a lone victory in four appearances this season, as his .895 save percentage and 3.04 GAA unsurprisingly haven't translated to much success. The Islanders sit 25th in the league with an average of 2.50 goals per game, so the Thunder Bay, Ontario native should have as good a shot as any at getting back in the win column Tuesday.