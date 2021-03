Hutton will start Tuesday's game against the Rangers, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton will be making his eighth appearance of the season and is still looking for win No. 2, as his lone victory came Jan. 18 at Philadelphia. The Thunder Bay, Ontario native allowed nine goals on 87 shots while going 0-2-1 in the month of February, so he'll be hoping the flipping of the calendar to March brings a change of fortune, as well.