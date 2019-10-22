Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting against San Jose

Hutton will guard the cage during Tuesday's home game against the Sharks, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.

Hutton has been fantastic this season, compiling a 5-0-0 record while posting an exceptional 1.40 GAA and .953 save percentage in five starts. The 33-year-old netminder will look to keep rolling in a home matchup with a Sharks team that's gone 1-3-0 on the road this year.