Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting against Sharks

Hutton will be the road starter against the Sharks on Thursday, Mike Harrington of TBN Sports reports.

Hutton turned heads last season when he posted a 2.09 GAA and .931 save percentage with the Blues. That got him the starting gig with the Sabres, but he hasn't been able to replicate those numbers so far. Through five starts, the 32-year-old has a 3.10 GAA and .909 save percentage.