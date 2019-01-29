Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Columbus
Hutton will start in goal Tuesday against host Columbus, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton will square off against a Blue Jackets team that has fired up the goal cannon 3.21 times per game on average this season -- for perspective, that's good for ninth in the league. Buffalo's top netminder is 14-14-3 along with serviceable ratios -- including a 2.75 GAA and .912 save percentage -- through 30 starts and 31 total games.
