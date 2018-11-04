Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in New York
Hutton will draw the start against the Rangers on Sunday.
The 32-year-old has allowed three or fewer goals in his last four starts, going 2-1-1 in the process. Hutton registered a stellar 2.09 GAA and .931 save percentage last season, but owns a 2.95 GAA and .910 save percentage in 10 games with Buffalo on the year. After Sunday, the Sabres are off until Thursday, so Hutton should draw in to start at least the next two games.
