Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in the Big Apple

Hutton will patrol the crease during Friday's road game versus the Rangers.

Hutton was awful in his last start Tuesday against the Avalanche, surrendering five goals on just 13 shots before being replaced by Jonas Johansson in the second period of the eventual 6-1 loss. The veteran netminder will try to bounce back in a road matchup with a Rangers club that's averaging 3.54 goals per game at home this year, fifth in the NHL.