Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Toronto
Hutton will guard the cage during Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Hutton has struggled in the month of November, compiling an 0-4-1 record while posting an ugly 4.08 GAA and .863 save percentage in five appearances. The 33-year-old backstop will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's 6-3-4 at home this year.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.