Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Toronto

Hutton will guard the cage during Saturday's road game against the Maple Leafs, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

Hutton has struggled in the month of November, compiling an 0-4-1 record while posting an ugly 4.08 GAA and .863 save percentage in five appearances. The 33-year-old backstop will try to get back on track in a road matchup with a Toronto team that's 6-3-4 at home this year.