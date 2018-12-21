Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Washington
Hutton will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.
Hutton was a little shaky in his last appearance Tuesday against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 33-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Capitals club that's gone 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.
