Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Washington

Hutton will patrol the crease in Friday's road game against the Capitals, Tom Gulitti of NHL.com reports.

Hutton was a little shaky in his last appearance Tuesday against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on 35 shots en route to a 5-2 loss. The 33-year-old netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 14th win of the season in a tough road matchup with a Capitals club that's gone 7-3-0 in its last 10 contests.