Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting in Washington
Hutton will patrol the crease in Saturday's road game against the Capitals, Paul Hamilton of WGR Sports Radio 550 reports.
Hutton was fantastic in his return from injury Thursday against Arizona, stopping 25 of 26 shots en route to a tidy 3-1 victory. The 32-year-old netminder will look to stay sharp and pick up his 14th victory of the season in a tough road matchup with a hot Capitals club that's won four consecutive games.
