Sabres' Carter Hutton: Starting Wednesday
Hutton will defend the cage versus Columbus on Wednesday.
Hutton went the full 60 minutes against Toronto on Saturday, in which gave up three goals on 34 shots. The 33-year-old struggled last season as a true No. 1, as he went 18-25-5 with a 3.00 GAA. If the Ontario native can't get off to a better start in 2019-20, he may be forced to split duties with Linus Ullmark, who continues to push for more games.
