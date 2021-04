Hutton (lower body) resumed skating Friday, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.

This is obviously a step in the right direction for Hutton, but he'll likely need to log at least a few full practices before returning to game action. Linus Ullmark (lower body) is considered week-to-week, so Hutton is on track to take over as Buffalo's No. 1 netminder whenever he's cleared to play.