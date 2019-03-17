Sabres' Carter Hutton: Stationed between pipes Sunday

Hutton will draw the start against the Blues on Sunday.

Hutton was drilled for five goals in his last outing, a Mar. 14 contest against the Penguins. Sunday's matchup isn't ideal either, as St. Louis' offense has been wonderful in the second half this season. The 33-year-old isn't a great fantasy play with a mediocre 2.88 GAA and .910 save percentage.